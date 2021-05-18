The US has the fewest deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic

May 18, 2021

0

The United States has the fewest deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average of deaths was 545 on May 16, and “the last time our seven-day average was this low was in March 2020, essentially since the pandemic began,” Rochelle Walensky explained to the press. , director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New daily cases are declining in every state in the US, bringing the current average to 30,211, the lowest since last June, when there was a serious shortage of tests.

“We are winning the war against the virus and we need you to help us finish the job,” said the White House’s senior adviser to combat the coronavirus, Andy Slavitt, who asked Americans to meet the requirements and not yet they did get vaccinated.

About 60% of the American adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine to date, prompting authorities to ease restrictions.

With information from AFP

0