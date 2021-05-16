The US has supplied nearly 144 million Pfizer vaccines

Covid-19: the US has supplied almost 144 million vaccines from Pfizer and more than 115 million from Moderna

Miami World / Telemundo 51

The United States government has administered 268,438,666 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Of the total population, 155,251,852 people (46.8% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 120,258,637 individuals (36.2% of the population) have completed the vaccination process, according to data published by the CDC this Friday, May 14.

The first vaccine against the coronavirus was applied in the US on December 14, 2020.

The vaccines approved in the US so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was temporarily suspended after at least 15 cases of people who developed blood clots came to light and three people died from it.

However, the US health authorities gave the green light again to the application of the vaccine on Friday, April 23.

To date, 143,680,891 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 115,127,784 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 9,431,604 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.