The US “has no plans” to shift its military aid to Israel

15 minutes. The United States (USA) “has no plans” to change its military aid to Israel, after the military escalation that that country maintained with the Palestinian militias for 11 days, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

In his daily press conference, Psaki highlighted as a “historical precedent” that Israel and the Palestinians reached a ceasefire agreement, which today marks its first day in relative calm.

The administration of US President Joe Biden faced severe pressure from within his own party, the Democrat. Specifically, from 28 senators who last Sunday published a statement calling for an “immediate” ceasefire in the confrontations between Israel and the Palestinians.

In addition, progressive Senator Bernie Sanders asked Biden to reconsider the $ 4 billion in military aid that the US provides each year to Israel. This when considering that it should not be used to “violate human rights”.

The spokeswoman indicated that in 2014, when a strong offensive took place in that area, “many more lives were lost” and the conflict lasted for 51 days.

This time, the 11 long days that the recent war escalation lasted, the most serious in the region in seven years, caused 243 deaths in Gaza and 12 in Israel.

USA and its plans in the Middle East

Psaki affirmed that the US hopes to “advance on a couple of fronts”, one of them the military support to Israel and on the other hand in the reconstruction of Gaza, through the assistance and financing of the United Nations efforts in the area.

According to Psaki, it must be ensured “that it is not Hamas, but the Palestinian people who benefit from such assistance.”

On Thursday, Biden promised to continue his “silent and tireless diplomacy” with Israel and Palestine. This after announcing the ceasefire between the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Islamist movement Hamas.

And this Friday the State Department announced that military aid to Lebanon will be 120 million dollars during fiscal year 2021, which represents an increase of 15 million, at a time of tension in the Middle East.