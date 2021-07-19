The US has completed its vaccination process against covid-19

The United States government has administered 337,740,358 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Miami World / telemundo51

Of the total population, 186,038,501 people (56% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 161,232,483 individuals (48.6% of the population) have completed the vaccination process, according to data published by the CDC this Sunday, July 18.

Of the adults over 18 years of age, 176,133,782 people (68.2%) have received at least one dose, while 153,499,224 individuals (59.4%) completed their vaccination.

The first vaccine against the coronavirus was applied in the US on December 14, 2020.

The vaccines approved in the US so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was temporarily suspended after at least 15 cases of people who developed blood clots came to light and three people died from it.

However, the US health authorities gave the green light again to the application of the vaccine on April 23.

To date, 187,652,680 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 136,777,777 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 13,026,794 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: CASES, DEATHS, AND THE MOST AFFECTED STATES

Since the pandemic began, a total of 34,200,482 COVID-19 infections and 612,212 deaths have been recorded in the country, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California It is the state with the most cases and deaths from the pandemic, with 3,856,365 infections and 64,079 deaths.

Follow him Texas which has reported 3,039,053 cases of coronavirus and 52,992 deaths; Y Florida with 2,406,809 infected and 38,388 deaths.

The fourth place occupies it New York, with 2,130,689 infections, and which was previously the state with the most deaths, with a total of 54,911.

Illinois, for its part, is in fifth place in number of cases with 1,399,946 infections and 25,820 deaths.

RECORD DAYS OF DEATHS AND CONTAGES IN THE UNITED STATES

Wednesday 20 January: 4,131 deaths in a single day, according to NBC News.

Saturday January 9: 278,920 cases in a single day.

Friday January 8: 269,420 cases in a single day.

Thursday January 7: 268,883 cases and 4,110 deaths in a single day.

Wednesday 6 January: 268,840 cases, and 3,920 deaths in a single day.

DEATHS AND CONTAGES OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE WORLD

Globally, there are currently 190,280,826 confirmed cases and 4,086,246 total deaths from COVID-19 in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.