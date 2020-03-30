The US Drug Regulatory Authority (FDA) has authorized the limited emergency use of two anti-malaria drugs, which the President of the United States has promoted, to treat the coronavirus.

In a statement released Sunday, The United States Department of Health and Human Services detailed recent donations of medicine to a national stockpile, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine., both investigated as potential treatments for COVID-19.

The document says the FDA allowed “hospitalized adolescent and adult patients with COVID-19 to be distributed and prescribed by physicians, appropriately, when a clinical trial is not available or is not feasible.”

Several researchers included Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert, have called on the public to be cautious until clinical trials validate more detailed studies.

Two United States medical agencies, the National Institutes of Health and the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, are working in clinical trials.

Some in the scientific community fear that Trump’s endorsement of the drugs could create shortages for patients who need them to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, diseases for which they are approved.

The United States has recorded more than 140,000 new cases of coronavirus and 2,489 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

