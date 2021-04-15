The US has a chance to “give hope” to migrants, according to Harris

15 minutes. The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, assured this Wednesday that the United States has the opportunity to “provide hope” to migrants so that they do not leave their country, in the midst of the migratory crisis that the country is facing after the increase in the number of people who they reach their border

“Most people don’t want to leave their place of origin. They don’t want to leave the place where their grandparents lived. They don’t want to leave the place where they are familiar with the culture and the language,” Harris said.

However, he noted that when they do “it is usually” because “they flee from some dangerous situation or because of hope”.

Harris added that the United States has the opportunity “to give migrants from the Northern Triangle some hope that if they stay in their place of origin, aid is already on the way and they can hope that some of the needs will be addressed. opportunities they seek and the needs they have. “

Situation in the Northern Triangle

The challenges facing the US Administration and the Northern Triangle governments are issues “that have been in the works for a long time.” These are linked to “the need for economic development and resilience with respect to climate change”.

In addition, the vice president highlighted “the violence and corruption” that occurs in the region, as well as “a situation of extreme food insecurity.”

Therefore, the approach with which it will address the migration crisis is based on economic growth and the guarantee of the rule of law. But, they will not do it alone, he said, but it is an international effort where they hope to include their partners through the UN.

In this context, Harris noted that he spoke both with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and with his Guatemalan counterpart, Alejandro Giammattei. He will visit these countries “as soon as possible” due to the restrictions derived from the health crisis.

The vice president, who met this Wednesday with a group of experts in the Northern Triangle, announced that “it will not be something that is achieved quickly”, and that the work ahead will require “a continuous commitment.”

US President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with taking the lead in dealing with rising migration flows, something for which he will focus on the root causes of migration and the Northern Triangle countries.

The Biden Administration is dealing with an increase in migration on its southern border, people arriving from the so-called Northern Triangle, made up of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

This increase created a complicated situation in the White House, taking into account that the president promised during the electoral campaign to reverse the immigration policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump.