The US Government warns that the country is experiencing the pandemic of unvaccinated people

15 minutes. The Government of Joe Biden, warned this Friday that the coronavirus crisis in the US is now a pandemic of unvaccinated people, at a time when they intend to stop misinformation about inoculations.

The director of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control of the USA (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, assured in a press conference organized by the White House that the current situation “is turning into a pandemic of unvaccinated people.”

In this sense, he said that 99% of deaths from COVID-19 in the US are of unvaccinated people.

Tune in now for this morning’s COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Fauci, Dr. Murthy, Dr. Walensky, and Jeff Zients. https://t.co/0lcDcBGA8K – White House COVID-19 Response Team (@WHCOVIDResponse) July 16, 2021

For the coordinator of the response against the coronavirus of the White House, Jeffrey Zients, the solution is only in which more people get vaccinated.

“While fully vaccinated people have a high degree of protection against serious diseases of COVID-19, including the delta variant, the unvaccinated are not protected against serious diseases, hospitalization and death,” he insisted.

Zients said the best way to increase the rate of vaccinations is to “fight misinformation.”

Attack misinformation

The person in charge of the response against the pandemic made these statements after the highest US health authority, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, warned this Thursday of the “urgent threat” posed by disinformation about COVID-19, at a time when which cases are climbing and vaccination rates have stagnated.

“Disinformation is costing us our loved ones, it is costing us lives”Murthy, who has lost ten family members to the disease, lamented at a press conference.

Murthy urged technology companies and social media giants to change their products and software to prevent the spread of false data, as well as increase access to reliable sources that provide data and answer questions.

The surgeon general avoided addressing a particular company; But White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki pointed directly to Facebook. He said that in that social network, there are 12 active profiles that are producing 65% of the misinformation about vaccines in the country.

COVID-19 cases were up 11% last week. However, in those areas of the country where vaccination does not exceed 40%, the figures are higher. This is indicated by the governmental Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.