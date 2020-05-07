The Donald Trump government shelved a series of

detailed documents created by leading researchers in

diseases of the country, which were intended to give step-by-step directions for

local rulers who decide when and how to reopen public spaces,

like public transport, nurseries and restaurants during the still active

coronavirus pandemic.

The 17-page report prepared by a team

from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

English), entitled “Indications to apply the Open United States program

Again, “was researched and written to help religious leaders,

entrepreneurs, educators and local and state authorities as they begin to

revive the country.

Its publication was scheduled for Friday

past, but agency scientists were told that the

Recommendations “would never see the light,” according to a CDC member.

The person was not authorized to speak to the

press and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

AP got a copy through a second

federal that was not authorized to broadcast it.

The protocol was described the week in articles

AP, before the White House decision to file it.

The Trump administration has closely controlled the

publication of recommendations and information during the pandemic caused by

the new coronavirus.

Scientists are still trying to understand

the behavior of the pathogen, while the president led loquacious

daily interventions on the situation until last week.

In the past, during public health crises

it was the CDC that offered recommendations and information based on the

science to the population and local authorities.

However, this time the CDC has not

offered a regular press conference on the pandemic in almost two months.

CDC Director Dr. Robert

Redfield has been part of the White House task force on the

coronavirus, but has barely made public appearances.

Many current and former government health officials have called the lack of real-time public information from the country’s experts dangerous.

“CDC has always been the public health agency

Americans go to in a time of crisis, “said the doctor

Howard Koh, a Harvard professor and former health official in the government of

Obama during the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic.

“The standard thing in a crisis is to go to them to

get the latest data and the latest recommendations and the

most recent press conference. That has not happened, and everyone sees it. “

The president said he had no plans to follow the recommendation.

Instead, the Trump administration has attempted

delegate to states the response to COVID-19, the disease that causes

virus.

This strategy has been reflected in the

public statements by the president, from the claim that it is not

responsible for problems with virus testing when the outbreak reached

United States up to its description last week from the federal government as

a “provider of last resort” for states needing help with

virus testing.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany

echoed that idea on Wednesday: “We have consulted separately with

states, but as I said, it is an effort led by the governors. Is

a state-led effort (…) with which the federal government

consult. And we have done it every day ”

One of the federal employees described the

rejected reopening protocol as a crucial document, used as

basis for other groups within CDC that use the same kind of material

indicative for other installations.

The report included detailed recommendations

for the adaptation of specific spaces, such as schools, restaurants,

summer camps, churches, kindergartens and others.

It had spread widely within the

CDC and included detailed “decision trees”, diagrams with arrows that

They could use local authorities to plan different situations.

A page of the document was accessible in the

CDC website using search engines, but did not appear to be linked to

no other page of the institution.

Some of the report’s suggestions already

they appear on federal websites. But the guide condensed in one place

specific and tailored recommendations for reopening.

For example, the text suggested that restaurants and

bars will install screens in cash registers and avoid buffets, bars

of salad and drink stands. The website of the Administration of

United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers

similar tips.

But the archived report also said that

when restaurants return to serving customers seated at their tables

They should separate the tables at least 6 feet from each other and try to use apps from

cell phones to alert a customer of how much their table is free to avoid

touch manual devices. That did not appear on the web.

“You can say that restaurants can open and

that they have to follow recommendations for social distancing.

But restaurants want to know what it looks like

that. States would like more guidance, “said Marcus Plescia,

medical officer of the Association of State Health Authorities and

Territorial.

The recommendations of “Open the United States of

New ”released last month by the White House were less specific than the

CDC unpublished report.

They indicate to state and local governments that

reopen according to federal and local “regulations and recommendations” and that

monitor your employees for signs of COVID-19.

The White House guide also includes

tips introduced at the start of the pandemic that are still important,

such as social distancing and encouraging people to work from home.

A person close to the team against

the coronavirus in the White House said that those responsible for the CDC never

They authorized the publication of the document.

White House members don’t want to offer

detailed recommendations for the reopening of specific sectors because the

The virus affects different parts of the country differently, he said.

CDC receives daily communications from

county and state health departments seeking information

valid scientific to make informed decisions.

Still, discreetly, CDC scientists

as those who made the recommendations work to send information to

local governments. The agency continues to employ hundreds of

most respected doctors and epidemiologists in the world, consulted for their knowledge

in times of crisis, explained former CDC director Tom Frieden. People

clicked more than 1.2 billion times on the CDC website for the

coronavirus.

States can go directly to the CDC

and ask for prepared recommendations but that the White House has not yet announced.

“I don’t think any state believes that the CDC is

deficient. It is just the process of spreading things, “said Plescia.

.