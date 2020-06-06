Photo: Four Points Sheraton

WASHINGTON, USA.- The United States Government has informed Marriott that it will not renew its license to operate in Cuba, which forces the hotel giant to close its operations on the island, company sources announced.

“The United States Treasury Department notified Marriott International that we must close our operation of the Four Points Sheraton in Havana (Cuba), before August 31,” the company’s director of communication for Latin America informed Efe and the Caribbean, Kerstin Sachl.

According to the spokeswoman, the order, which supposes the closure of the only US hotel stronghold in Cuba, an example of the approach carried out in the previous Administration of Barack Obama, also supposes the suspension of any plan to open new hotels on the island.

«We entered the Cuban market in 2016, with permission from the US government. Our operating license was revised and renewed in 2018. We recently received a notice that the government-issued license will not be renewed, forcing Marriott to suspend its operations in Cuba, “said Sachl.

The spokesperson assured that the hotel chain “continues to believe that Cuba is a destination that travelers, including Americans, want to visit”, so “it hopes to reopen in Cuba if the US Government it gives us permission to do business there again. ”

From the US Treasury Department, a spokesman who requested anonymity, stressed in an email sent to Efe that he does not “comment on specific cases” but insisted that the Administration of President Donald Trump has been “clear” in his ” continued efforts to restrict the enrichment of the Castro regime, whose military and security services use the proceeds of control of the Cuban tourism industry to oppress their own people. “

The Four Points Sheraton was the only hotel managed by a US company in Cuba after the approach and lifting of trade restrictions decided by the previous Obama Administration, which President Trump has been gradually dismantling. .