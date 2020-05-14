         The US government extends the blockade to Huawei for another year

A year ago, problems began for Huawei, after the US government, after signing an executive order that blocked the companies included in the Entity List to trade with companies in the country. Just after Huawei was added to that list.

Since then, Huawei has received several extensions – the last of which ends tomorrow – that allow local operators in the country to continue adapting their equipment for the post-Huawei transition, but continue to avoid the company from dealing with Google. A year later, Huawei’s problems are far from over. What’s more, the US government has extended the ban for another year.

One more year of prohibition and a possible extension

The executive order that gave the President of the United States the authority to regulate trade in response to a national emergency has been extended for another year. In the original executive order, Huawei was not mentioned, but “companies under other countries’ jurisdictions” that could include back doors or other methods of espionage. These companies would be added to the Entity List, where Huawei has been for a year.

In this way, Huawei is prohibited from conducting commercial transactions with North American companies, which includes not being able to certify new mobile models with Google and, therefore, include google apps. Since then Huawei has powered its own ecosystem of services, Huawei Mobile Services.

Since then, Huawei has received various extensions designed to allow some rural operators to have more time to transition to components of other alternative brands to Huawei. The last of these extensions ends tomorrow, Friday, May 15, and . sources report that such an extension may well extend once again.

It should be emphasized that technically it is the Entity List itself that receives an extension until May 2021, and not the veto to Huawei in particular. The US government could remove Huawei from the Entity List at any time if it deems it appropriate.

Track | .

Share



The US government extends the blockade to Huawei for another year