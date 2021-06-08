The US Government can deny residence to illegal migrants covered by TPS

15 minutes.- The US Supreme Court issued a ruling this Monday unanimously supporting that the Government deny foreigners who are under a temporary protection program (TPS) the application for permanent residence, the green card, if they have entered illegally. in the country.

The decision is a setback for immigrants covered by specific protection at least until a legal path for the granting of permanent residence is processed in Congress as promised by President Joe Biden.

Until now, the Executive Branch had a certain margin to authorize the granting of permanent residence. However, this Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court closes this route. Now, the only formula that remains is that of Congress.

The case starts from the situation of José Sánchez and Sonia Gonzáles. This Salvadoran couple entered the United States illegally in the late 1990s after a series of earthquakes in their country and they have 4 children. The youngest was born in the United States and has citizenship.

Both have been granted TPS that protects victims of armed conflicts and natural disasters and in 2014 they applied for permanent residence in the United States. However, the authorities rejected the request on the grounds that they entered the country illegally.

An estimated 400,000 foreigners with temporary protected status living in the United States of which 85,000 achieved permanent residence.