The US government authorizes 22,000 H-2B visas for temporary workers to make up for lack of employees

The federal government authorized a total of 22 thousand H-2B visas, with temporary quality for non-agricultural guest workers, for fiscal year 2021.

President Joe Biden noted that this rule seeks to benefit US employers who would likely suffer irreparable harm if these additional workers were not employed.

Recently it has been known of a labor deficit given the new opportunities that are emerging throughout the country as part of the return to normalcy and economic recovery.

Different states have expressed their concern and have even decided to suspend unemployment benefits from the federal government (which are in effect until September), as a measure to get people to hire again.

“The announced increase in available work visas will be welcomed by both foreign workers and American companies“Said Jeanne Morales, a lawyer specializing in migration.

Of the authorized work visas, 6,000 have been labeled for Central American temporary workers from the so-called Northern Triangle, from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, according to the Department of National Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) of the USA.

It will be from this May 25, 2021 when eligible employers, who have already completed a labor market test to verify that no U.S. workers are available, can file Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, to request additional H-2B workers.

The temporary final rule takes into account feedback from U.S. businesses and labor representatives, and is one piece of the administration’s broader comprehensive framework for managing migration throughout North and Central America.

What’s more, incorporates key provisions to ensure adequate safeguards for US workers and H-2B workers.

The rule requires employers to take additional steps to recruit U.S. workers, and provides ‘portability’, allowing H-2B workers already in the U.S. to start employment with a new employer or H-2B agent, if they consider it necessary.

Portability also seeks to provide protection to temporary workers, who may even change employers during the time that their temporary visa is valid, if they consider that

face unsafe or abusive working conditions.

With information from El Diario de El Paso

You may also like:

The Bogus “Super Dollars” That Fooled the World for Two Decades

Single mother lost her job and started a business with her first stimulus check that has already left her more than $ 1 million

Tesla will have to pay plaintiffs $ 16,000 for software affecting battery charging; there could be up to 10,000 affected