The US goes in the wrong direction in the fight against covid-19

The United States is in an “unnecessary bind” of increasing cases of COVID-19 stemming from the delta variant and the fact that many Americans have not been vaccinated, Dr. Anthony said Sunday Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

Miami World / diariolasamericas

“We are going in the wrong direction,” according to Fauci, noting that he is “very frustrated.”

He said that the recommendation for those vaccinated to carry masks it is “being actively weighed” by top government public health officials. Booster doses might also be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been inoculated, he said.

Fauci, who is also President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN’s “State of the Union” program that he has been involved in talks to change the mask use guidelines.

He noted that some local jurisdictions where infection rates are increasing, such as Los Angeles County, are already requiring individuals to wear masks in public regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. Fauci said those local rules are consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask in public.

About 163 million people, or 49% of the eligible US population, are vaccinated, according to CDC data.

“This is a problem predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is why we are out there practically begging the unvaccinated to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

The official added that government experts are reviewing preliminary data at a time when weigh the possibility of recommending that vaccinated individuals receive booster doses. He noted that a booster dose is “likely” recommended for some of the most vulnerable, such as organ transplant or cancer patients.

He also praised Republicans, including Arkansas Governors Asa Hutchinson and Florida Governors Ron DeSantis, and the second most important House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, for encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated. Its states have some of the lowest inoculation rates in the country.

“What I would really like to see is that more and more leaders from those areas where they are not getting vaccinated come out and encourage people to do so,” he said.

Hutchinson, who also spoke on CNN, said she did not know if she had underestimated people’s reluctance to get vaccinated, but acknowledged that “resistance has hardened in certain elements and is simply false information. They are myths. Going into these meetings, someone said, ‘Don’t call it a vaccine. Call it a bioweapon. ‘ And they talk about mind control. Well, that is obviously wrong. Other members of the community correct it ”.