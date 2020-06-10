15 minutes. Relatives, friends and community leaders attended the funeral of George Floyd, the African-American man killed in police hands in Minneapolis, on Tuesday in Houston, Texas.

With prayers, elegies and songs, justice and a change in society were requested to end racism.

These private funeral services in honor of Floyd were attended by about 500 people at the strict invitation of the family, a quarter of the capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That did not stop the church “The Fountain of Praise” in his hometown from being the scene of a final goodbye, broadcast live on the main television networks. On his behalf, massive protests were recorded across the US for his death.

“We cannot turn our backs, we must not do it. We cannot let this moment pass by thinking that we can turn our backs once again on the racism that hurts our soul, to the systemic abuse that still affects American life.“Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said at the funeral.

Biden, who on Monday met with the victim’s family, assured that “Now is the time to achieve racial justice” in United States.

He had previously said that what happened with Floyd “is one of the great turning points in US history (…) in terms of civil liberties, civil rights, and simply treating people with dignity.”

Grief is a heavy burden to bear – and it’s even harder with the eyes of the world watching. Yo lo se. But that burden is now a purpose – to change the world for the better in the name of George Floyd. That’s the message I shared with his loved ones during today’s service: pic.twitter.com/2LKJzwBUSO – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 9, 2020

Commitment to eradicate violence

Those who passed through the lectern mounted on the church altar, in front of the coffin on which Floyd’s remains rest, expressed their commitment to continue fighting to eradicate racial violence in the United States.

Among them were the victim’s family contrites, all dressed in white, who remembered his humanity and good character.

The family also pronounced the phrase “I can’t breathe”. These were the last words that 46-year-old Floyd repeated to the policeman, who was already handcuffed and held him for almost nine minutes with his knee around his neck until he lost his breath.

“I can breathe (…) without justice there can be no peace”said Floyd’s niece. Before his heartfelt words, his brothers took the microphone and claimed that “Big Floyd’s death (as he was called due to his tall stature) is going to change the world“

Applause and tears

Reverend Al Sharpton was listing African-Americans who also died at the hands of the police, such as Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Pamela Turner, Michael Brown or Ahmaud Arbery, whose family members, who were present, asked one of them to contact him. They stood up, finishing all the congregants on their feet and applauding.

On the outskirts of the temple, meanwhile, numerous neighbors had gathered to express their “pain” and “indignation” at the loss of this man on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Danny Schnider, a Houston resident, told Efe that “racism in the United States is as dangerous as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We don’t need more conversation, we need legislation”, he declared.

Likewise, he demanded “leaders who do a good public service” and that, among other things, “police officers wear body cameras that cannot be manipulated.”

Upon arrival at the temple, members of the Houston Police Department formed a hallway and honored George Floyd as the gold-plated coffin was carried on the shoulders of some of his loved ones.

Gabriel Mejías, a Mexican who has lived in the US for more than 15 years, also asked that “everyone be more obedient, that (the police) do not hurt people and that there be more humanity in the world.”

“We must love each other like this, as God wanted us”, He stressed urging the authorities “to put a little care” in those situations where there is racial violence.

A large Hispanic community

Houston, in the southern United States, is a city that, in addition to a large African-American community, has a strong Hispanic presence due to its proximity to the border with Mexico.

Like Gabriel, other Latinos came to this place to remember “That the Latino community also suffers contempt and discrimination.”

After the ceremony, paid entirely by the American boxer Floyd Mayweather, the remains of George Floyd were transported in a white horse-drawn wagon, in a long funeral procession, to the Houston Memorial Garden cemetery, to be buried with his mother .