The US Federal Reserve estimated that 2020 will end with a fall in GDP of 6.5% and an unemployment rate of 9.3%. The United States’ GDP will fall 6.5% this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will grow 5% next year, the Federal Reserve estimated on Wednesday. In addition, the North American central bank kept its interest rates in a range of 0 to 0.25% and anticipated that it will keep it that way until 2022.

Miami World / Infobae

The Fed indicated in turn that it expects an unemployment rate of 9.3% in 2020 and 6.5% in 2021. Faced with this situation, it assured that it “will act” with all its tools until the economy leaves the crisis behind.

In its previous December projections, the Fed expected growth of 2% this year and 1.9% next year. This, however, was before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The unemployment rate closed May at 13.3%, a figure not seen since the Great Depression of 1930.

Before the pandemic, the world’s largest economy – which received a series of fiscal stimuli in 2018 – had slowed down but continued to grow at a sustained rate compared to other industrialized nations.

These are the first projections of the US Central Bank, released at the end of the two-day meeting of monetary policy, since the arrival of the coronavirus in the country.

“The current public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the short term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook in the medium term,” the Fed said in a post-meeting statement. that accompanied the announcement of the data.

For its part, the agency announced that it will continue to buy government-backed debt, “at least at the current rate”, with the aim of maintaining the proper functioning of the market, and that it will closely monitor developments.

Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic projections were made with the “general expectation of an economic recovery that begins in the second half of this year and lasts for the next two years, backed by interest rates that remain at its current level close to zero ”.

In early March, the Fed cut the target range for its fund rate to 0% -0.25%, where it was last during the financial crisis. The rate serves as a benchmark for short-term bank loans and also serves as a guide for most consumer loans.

“Analyzing the economic projections of the Federal Reserve at this time, when much of the economy is still opening, is fraught with uncertainties. This is an unprecedented economic downturn, ”Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence and a former adviser to the Dallas Fed, told CNBC.

As the Bloomberg reports, the dollar remained lower throughout the day, while US stocks rose after projections announced by the Fed. The Federal Reserve’s quarterly projections, updated for the first time since December, after officials skipped Their March statement amid the pandemic showed that all policy makers expect the fund rate to remain near zero until the end of 2021, Bloomberg adds.