The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhanit has far exceeded 3.5 million cases and has left more than 250,000 fatalitiesworldwide, according to the balance of Johns Hopkins University.

According to data updated at 8:30 am on Tuesday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to3,584,322 cases and 251,580 fatalities in 187 countriesand territories. The total number of people recovered amounts to 1.16 million people, withUnited States leading this table, with 187,180 people cured, followed by Germany, with 135,100 patients saved, and Spain, with 121,343.

One more day,The United States remains the most affected country in the world, both in infections and deaths, with a daily growth rate of infections that this time has been below 25,000 positives (22,300 infections), reaching a total of 1,180,634 positives and 69,934 fatalities. New York State remains the epicenter of the pandemic, with 318,953 cases.

Spain continues as the second country in number of cases, with 218,011 positives and 25,428 deaths, ahead of Italy, with 211,938 infected and a higher number of fatalities, with a total of 29,079 deaths.

UK exceeds 190,000 infected

United Kingdom, which last week dramatically increased its death toll after including those who lost their lives outside of hospitals,to date it has registered 191,832 infected people and 28,809 deaths.

UK recently outperformedFrance, where 169,583 cases and 25,204 deaths have been confirmed, and Germany, which now totals 166,152 positives and 6,993 deceased.

Russia ranks seventh in the worldin number of infections after overtaking Turkey, with a total of 145,268 cases and 1,356 deaths, all after adding again more than 10,000 cases in the latest balance, waiting for the Russian authorities to update the figure on Tuesday.

Turkey, for its part, has confirmed 127,659 positives and 3,461 deaths.Behind is Brazil, which is ahead of Iran and has already 108,620 positives and 7,367 deaths. The Islamic Republic accumulates 98,647 positives and 6,277 deaths, ahead of China, the country in which the pandemic originated, which registers 83,966 cases and 4,637 deaths. In twelfth position,Canada has 61,957 people with coronavirus and counts 4,003 deaths from COVID-19, while Belgium accumulates 50,267 cases and 7,924 deaths.

Then,Netherlands, India and Peruare above 40,000 positives, Ecuador exceeds 30,000 infections and above 20,000 cases areSwitzerland, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Mexico, Sweden, Ireland, Pakistan, and Chile.

Singapore, Belarus, Israel, Qatar, Austria, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, Indonesia, South Korea and Bangladesh exceed 10,000 infections.

Above the threshold of 9,000 positives areDenmark, Serbia and the Philippines. For its part, the Dominican Republic exceeds 8,000 infections, while Colombia, Norway, the Czech Republic, Panama and South Africa accumulate more than 7,000 positives. For their part, Australia, Egypt and Malaysia number more than 6,000 cases, ahead of the more than 5,000 positive registered in Finland, Kuwait and Morocco.

