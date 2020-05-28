Photo: Photo courtesy of GreenPoint Innovations featuring the 2,230-square-foot portrait of Latin American pediatrician Ydelfonso Decoo, one of the first health workers to die in New York as a result of COVID-19, painted on land in Corona Queens, New York (USA). The artist Jorge Rodríguez Gerada gives his last touches with his paint gun to the portrait of the pediatrician who was one of the first to die from this virus to “make it almost like an altar, as a way that people can go and leave candles and things so to thank all the people who are leaving their lives, “according to Efe the painter. He wants to be the face that represents the thousands of “invisible” names, the tens of thousands of people who have died from the coronavirus during this pandemic, explains Henry Muñoz, co-founder of the SOMOS organization in the United States and curator of the work. . / Eduardo Amorim / GreenPoint Innovations /

WASHINGTON, USA.- The United States exceeded 101 thousand deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Thursday and continued to do so without being able to stop the progression of the COVID-19 disease, which has infected 1.7 million inhabitants in this country.

With uneven behavior by states, the pandemic continues to advance and claim lives, with 11,380 new cases and 687 deaths in the last day.

This, while new data are emerging that reflect the blow that the pandemic is causing for the US economy, a historical contraction of its productive apparatus and unemployment that has affected 41 million people in little more than two months.

A SAD MILESTONE

The US president, Donald Trump, referred on Twitter to the death toll from COVID-19, which places the United States as the first country to overcome the barrier of 100,000 deaths, with more than a quarter of the total worldwide, and regretted that “very sad milestone” has been reached.

“To all the families and friends of those who passed away, I want to extend my sincere sympathy and love for all that these great people represented. God be with you! “Said Trump.

In a subsequent message, the president insisted that he blame Beijing by claiming that the coronavirus is a “very bad gift from China.”

A SCAR FOR THE NATION

For her part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, considered that the loss of these lives represents a “scar” for the country.

“That large number of people is precisely a scar in our nation,” Pelosi told reporters, while lamenting the “horrible impact” this situation is having on African American communities.

Pelosi considered that more coronavirus tests were urgent, although she confessed that she had not undergone the test on the recommendation of her doctor and considering that by doing it, she would be putting herself “ahead of other people in line”.

THE NATIONAL GUARD WILL CONTINUE TO DEPLOY

During the day, Trump also anticipated that he will keep the National Guard troops supporting the pandemic’s combat tasks until mid-August.

“The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the coronavirus. This week I will extend their orders under title 32 until mid-August, so that they can continue to help states succeed in their response and recovery efforts, “the governor announced on Twitter.

On March 22, Trump made the National Guard available to the states of Washington, New York and California, the most affected at the time by the coronavirus, to support his efforts.

Trump said at the time that the federal government would bear the costs of shipping the units under Title 32, which defines the role of the National Guard, a reserve force that operates in each state and is under the control of the President at times of war or crisis.

The National Guard reported on its Twitter account that approximately 46,000 of its members “continue to fight against COVID-19” along with their partners.

UNEQUAL BEHAVIOR

Although New York State remains the most affected by the pandemic, with 366,733 confirmed cases and 29,529 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University records, the numbers of the disease progress have been decreasing in recent days, which It has led to the reopening of some areas, although not New York City.

This Thursday, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, authorized the companies, by means of an executive order, to deny entry to people who do not use a facial cover.

Other states that have reopened some activities continue to evaluate the behavior of the disease, although some like Wisconsin, which since the beginning of this month reopened its businesses, have registered an increase in infections.

Although local authorities believe it is too early to attribute those figures to the reopening, the organizers of the Wisconsin state fair today announced the cancellation of that event, which was to last ten days, something that had not happened in 75 years.

The suspension of activities has transferred the impact of the pandemic to the US economy, which contracted between January and March at an annual rate of 5%, in the first quarterly decline recorded in the US. since the 2008 financial crisis.

The worst seems not to have happened and economists anticipate that it will be in the second semester when the effect of the coronavirus on the American productive apparatus will be evident in all its magnitude. .