The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Sunday that social distancing measures to try to reduce the number of coronavirus infections in the country will be extended until April 30.

The new decision of President Trump contrasts with his words from last week, when he stated that his intention was for the country to return to normal operations from April 12, coinciding with the Easter holiday, despite not having the approval from the experts.

However, Trump has pointed out that April 12 was an “aspirational goal,” but he does expect that date to mark a turning point and is confident that “great things” will occur by June 1.

Hours earlier, the chief scientific officer in the fight against the coronavirus in the US, Anthony Fauci, estimated that the pandemic could cause “millions” of infections throughout the country and that the death toll could reach 100,000.

In a sense, Trump has explained that, although it is a “horrible” figure, it would also be a “job well done” to retain the number of deaths at 100,000, or “perhaps even less”, according to the NBC network.

The United States records some 140,000 cases and a total of 2,400 people have died since the pandemic was declared, which currently has its epicenter in New York, although it already extends to other “hot spots” such as New Orleans. More than 2,600 people are in critical condition.

