The US expects an invasion of cicadas that spent 17 years underground

They are not poisonous and do not harm humans. Nor do they pose a real threat to other living beings. But cicadas are giving a lot to talk about in the United States after 17 years of life underground.

An invasion of these insects is expected in these days of May in a fortnight of eastern states of the country, but especially in the metropolitan area of ​​the federal capital, Washington, where many exchange advice on how to avoid them in parks and gardens, and others wait try them in creative recipes.

Unlike the annual green cicadas, these, called Brood X, are one of 15 litters of periodic cicadas that live in forested areas from Pennsylvania to Georgia. And at up to an inch long and with big bulging red eyes, these brownish cicadas are also the largest.

At the end of their incubation period underground this year, billions of nymphs that have been feeding on tree roots since 2004 will rise to the surface to fulfill their life cycle, fueled by the warming temperatures of the boreal spring. .

“Once they start to emerge in large numbers, we expect them to sing, mate, lay eggs and die within four to six weeks,” Daniel Gruner, professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, told AFP.

The deafening noise of males courting females was last heard when George W. Bush was President of the United States, Facebook had just been created, and Athens was preparing to host the Summer Olympics.

– “Pedaling with your mouth closed” –

The Brood X cicada phenomenon excites many in the media, social media, and neighborhood conversations.

“The first day I can hear the cicadas chorus! This is about to get noisy, “Tim Pfeiffer tweeted, who confessed to AFP that” they are a bit disgusting as nymphs (…) but seeing some of them transform into adults in less than an hour is fascinating.

This 28-year-old who lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, outside of Washington, posted videos on Twitter of swarms of cicadas on his porch.

How to live with them?

“Get a face shield, wear a hat, wear a fly swatter, keep your windows closed while driving,” advises a user on the neighbor’s social network Nextdoor.

Caution is also advised when riding a bicycle, because run-over cicadas can make the tracks slippery, and even cause accidents.

“I’m pretty sure one hit my helmet and I’m going to ride with my mouth shut from now on!” Said a cyclist after her incident at Rock Creek Park in Washington.

– Cicada tacos –

But beyond the annoying noise, and the fact that they can damage some plants and shrubs, cicadas do not affect trees and do not present a major problem.

“They will not bite or sting. They will not take small children or dogs like the monkeys in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ”Michael Raupp, one of the nation’s leading cicada experts, told CBS’s Baltimore affiliate.

They also won’t disturb outdoor meals. “They are not interested in hamburgers or hot dogs,” he added with a laugh.

However, they themselves will end up in many dishes, to be tasted.

Audacious cooks can check the internet for recipes made in 2004 by biologist Jenna Jadin: from rhubarb pie with cicadas to stir fry with cicadas with mushrooms, there are something for everyone.

The curious who prefer to order them in restaurants can also go to try them in Leesburg, Virginia. There, chef Tobias Padovano promised to add cicada tacos to his restaurant menu, where he already offers tacos with grasshoppers.

According to the Loudoun Times newspaper, “cicadas are special because they taste like shrimp and are a sustainable way of eating protein.”

Loudoun County, about 40 km from Washington, is preparing to experience the cicadas with various events. The tourist office offers a walk to look for and observe them, sale of chocolate bonbons or ceramic crafts in the shape of a cicada, and even cocktails inspired by these insects.

And for adventurous souls with a scientific spirit, experts suggest the Cicada Safari app, which allows you to locate cicadas with information dating back to the 19th century.