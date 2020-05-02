Donald trump

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, approved this Thursday the declaration of the state of disaster in Virginia, Tennessee and the Virgin Islands, with the aim of facilitating assistance and resources to these territories to combat the coronavirus pandemic

The United States has crossed the barrier of 6,000 deaths due to the coronavirus on Thursday, while the positive cases already number more than 245,000, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

Specifically, the aforementioned compilation figures at 6,053 deaths confirmed so far in the North American country, with New York City at the forefront, since it has registered a total of 1,562 deaths. Behind, and at a great distance, is the city of Wayne, in Michigan, with 194 fatalities from the Covid-19.

Regarding positive cases, Johns Hopkins University shows that the total reaches 245,540. More than 30,000 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, a total of 9,148 people have recovered from the disease.

The United States is the country in the world most affected by Covid-19 in terms of number of positive cases. It is followed by Italy, the country with the most deaths, almost 14,000, which has registered more than 115,000 cases of coronavirus.

DISASTER IN VIRGINIA AND TENNESSEE

In this sense, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, approved this Thursday the declaration of the state of disaster in Virginia, Tennessee and the Virgin Islands, with the aim of facilitating assistance and resources to these territories to combat the pandemic of the coronavirus.

With these, Trump has signed 35 disaster declarations in recent days, since he has declared it in Hawaii, North Dakota, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania or Rhode Island.

