The US exceeds 600 thousand deaths from covid despite a vaccination campaign

USA exceeded 600 thousand deaths from covid, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday, a reminder that hundreds of americans they continue to die daily from the pandemic despite the vaccination campaign.

This “sad milestone”, as the President Joe Biden, It occurs while the country tries to return to normality.

California, the most populous state in the country, lifted almost all restrictions on Tuesday. And 70% of New York State citizens have already been inoculated by less with one dose, which allowed the governor to announce the lifting of the last restrictions.

The United States is by far the country with the higher death toll from coronavirus, the count carried out by the . based on official data from around the world, ahead of Brazil and India.

Too many lives are still being lost, “Biden said Monday, a” real tragedy. “” My thoughts are with all those who have lost a loved one, “he said from Brussels, where he was for the NATO summit.

We still have work to do to defeat this virus. Now is not the time to lower our guard, “he added, calling on Americans to get vaccinated” as soon as possible. ”

The authorities have been driving the immunization campaign since the authorization of the first vaccines in December, and it reached its peak in April, with more than four million injections per day.

But the rhythm has slowed down rapidly since then and those who were not inoculated remain vulnerable to the disease.

Just over 52% of the population americanAnd 64% of adults have already received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines authorized in the country, according to health officials.

Biden set a goal that 70% of the adults have received at least one vaccine before the national holiday of July 4.

Concern about the Delta variant

The House of Representatives observed a minute of silence on Monday in honor to the 600 thousand deceased. The brand of 500 thousand deaths it was overcome at the end of February, a little less than four months ago.

For comparison, only a month had passed between the 400,000-500,000 death milestone. So the number of daily deaths dropped dramatically, but still stands at more than 300 per day on average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the nation’s top federal public health agency.

And the number of new daily cases recently began to stagnate at 13,000.

In this context, experts are concerned about the arrival of the Delta variant, which initially appeared in India.

Its transmissibility is higher “and” it could be associated with more serious cases, “warned Dr. Anthony Fauci last week during a press conference of the White House team in charge of the health crisis.

This variant currently represents about 10% of the cases in the country. But it could replace the Alpha variant, which appeared in Great Britain, as the dominant one.

The vaccines remain “fortunately” effective against Delta, Fauci added. “A high vaccination rate is the best way to combat the Delta variant,” Ashish Jha, a researcher at the Brown University School of Public Health, tweeted Monday, while expressing “concern” about its “rapid spread. “.

Around a third of the American population he has no plans to get vaccinated anytime soon, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released in late May.

While some of those who reject inoculation do so fiercely, others are simply undecided and the authorities are doing everything possible to convince them, increasing the number of vaccinated as well as the means of transferring to them.

Some states have even started lotteries for the vaccinated, with prizes reaching several million dollars.

