President Donald Trump said Monday that he would issue a national order to stay home in the face of the pandemic of COVID-19 it is unlikely in U.S, country where today reached 3,008 deaths from the disease.

Trump’s statement during his daily press conference from the White House, occurs in parallel with the more than 500 deaths in the last day (a new record for the country), and the contagions to more than 160 thousand, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

During the conference, Trump said he believes the next 30 days are important to flatten the curve of the outbreak of COVID-19, in relation to the fact that this Sunday the extension of the social distancing guidelines was decreed until the end of April.

“Each of us has a role to play in winning this war. All citizens, families and businesses can make a difference in stopping the virus. […] Difficult times are ahead for the next 30 days, “Trump said a few hours ago.

During the briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a White House epidemiologist, said there may be another outbreak of COVID-19 in autumn.

The president mentioned that he hopes the new outbreak will not happen, but that his administration would be ready if this happened. Fauci supported him saying that in the fall “the game would be totally different” and that “we have a vaccine that is on the way”.

While President Trump dismisses a nationwide confinement order, places like Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia issued orders to stay home earlier today, CNN reported.

In Washington DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser stated that city residents can only leave their home for essential activities; essential workers are also exempt from the order.

The president also clashed with reporters who attended the conference, being questioned about the statements he made when the COVID-19 He arrived in the country and, having “minimized the crisis,” Trump replied that he was trying to keep the Americans calm.