Health experts called for caution in the phases of economic reopening of the states, after the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths by coronavirus on Wednesday since the start of the pandemic.

Miami Mundo / AP / Telemundo

According to the NBC News count, in the US there are 1,707,601 confirmed cases as of Thursday, of which 100,867 people died.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 372,866 confirmed cases and 30,252 deaths, a figure similar to that of France, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Other of the most affected states in the country are New Jersey (158,128 infections, 11,339 deaths), Massachusetts (93,693 infected, 6,473 deaths), Illinois (114,306 infections, 5,083 deaths), and Michigan (55,608 infected and 5,334 deaths).

The provisional balance of deceased is within the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 143,000 deaths In U.S.A.

FAUCI’S CONCERN

The figure was reached as the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and one of the leaders of the White House working group, Anthony Fauci, called for caution in the reopening process.

“Let’s not start skipping the recommendations in some of the guidelines because it’s really tempting luck and looking for trouble,” he said.

WISE OPTIMISM

The country’s states, who are leading the operation, try to find a balance between boosting economic activity and caution to avoid flare-ups.

“I am proud of what we have achieved, but we cannot rest on our laurels. We must increase the number of tests and we need to encourage the citizens of Georgia to make it a priority, “said Brian Kemp, Republican governor of the southern state and one of the first to lift the measures, this weekend.

After weeks of confinement, the state of Illinois and the capital district, Washington D.C., have announced the start of lifting some of the restrictions.

However, the mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser, has specified that in reality it goes from strict confinement to “light confinement.”

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the authorization of restricted pool access and low-risk in-store purchases, while Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta (the largest city in Georgia), indicated that the city would move to phase two of the reopening plan this week.

Despite the downward trend, and Trump’s insistence on improvement dubbed “Transition to Greatness,” the data shows a spike in contagion in 15 states across the country, including Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and Alabama, among others.

THE MASK AS A SYMBOL

Another cause for concern is the millions of Americans who flocked to beaches and other public places to spend the long weekend of Memorial Day, which informally kicks off the summer in the US and a occasion to be with family or participate in outdoor activities.

Images of crowds on beaches and recreation areas, from Virginia or Florida on the east coast, to Alabama, Texas and Louisiana on the gulf coast, have sounded the alarm among health professionals for fear of outbreaks in the coming days .

In this sense, Fauci stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public places not only as a protection measure but also as a “symbol for people to see what should be done.”