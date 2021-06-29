The US evaluates “impact actions” to pressure the Ortega regime without committing “mistakes”

The White House reiterated that it is analyzing “all options” to pressure the Nicaraguan regime Daniel Ortega for the arrest of five of his political opponents in the upcoming November elections and more than twenty opposition leaders and former Sandinista guerrillas.

The measures, which are being evaluated in coordination with Congress, are based on three factors: “impact”, international support and incentives, the adviser for Hemispheric Affairs of the White House National Security Council, Juan, told the Voice of America. Gonzalez.

The official stressed that “robust international support in favor of certain decisions” is key “because sanctions and unilateral actions have no impact.”

“The most important thing is not [cometer] the mistake that we sometimes make of interpreting sanctions as a strategy, but rather having a strategy that has sanctions as an option in its execution, ”González told the VOA.

On June 9, the United States sanctioned four people linked to the Nicaraguan government, who are now part of the list of more than 24 officials appointed under the government of former President Donald Trump.

“It is very difficult for the United States to do this alone (…) Sometimes sanctions make us feel good, but what we are looking for is impact,” González acknowledged.

Ortega has survived the sanctions and international pressure, but so far he has not experienced the impact that possible sanctions directed at the economic sector could generate, a path that enjoys the support of several US legislators.

The Sandinista government considers Washington’s actions as an “interventionist practice” and classified as “absurd” the call of various countries in the region and Europe to free political leaders. “Here we are not judging politicians, here we are not judging candidates, here criminals are being judged,” the president emphasized.

Action of “doubtful legality”

Among the options presented by a bipartisan Senate commission to the White House is reviewing Nicaragua’s membership in the Free Trade Agreement and “using the tools available” in the Nica Act, approved in 2018, to sanction individuals and sectors of the economy of the Central American nation.

Regarding the first, the White House seems not to have even contemplated it so far: “it can be studied, but the legality of being able to throw Nicaragua out of CAFTA is doubtful,” González revealed. On the second, it is an option that they would use “if necessary”.

“What we want is to pressure the government to let the electoral process advance, without causing harm to the Nicaraguan people.” Juan González, White House National Security Council

From the point of view of the expert Cynthia Arnson, if Nicaragua is expelled from the Free Trade Agreement and access to the US financial system is restricted, it would complicate Daniel Ortega’s ability to maneuver, but warns of the “very negative” effect of these actions , “More than anything about the population and not about the regime itself.”

Russian weaponry

Given the interest of the Sandinista government to acquire Russian weapons and military training, González wonders “if the poorest country in Latin America needs more tanks at this time, the truth is that they need more democracy.”

According to Ortega, the United States government demands the disarmament of developing countries in order to “maintain their dominance” over other nations.

Even so, the White House official pointed out that “the national interest of Nicaragua is something that Nicaraguans themselves must determine, they obviously have that right.”

With information from VOA.