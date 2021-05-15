The US envoy arrived in Israel to mediate the escalation with Palestine

15 minutes. The Deputy Under Secretary for Palestinian and Israeli Affairs of the United States Department of State, Hady Amr, arrived as an envoy in Tel Aviv to try to mediate the current war escalation between Israel and the Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip.

As reported by the United States (US) embassy in Jerusalem, Amr’s visit seeks to “reinforce the need to work towards a sustainable calm, recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense.”

In addition, in the statement released through Twitter, the embassy added that “Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity”.

The visit of the US envoy comes on the fifth day of the current escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine. This Friday, the firing of rockets from Gaza and the Israeli bombardments against targets of the Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the enclave, continued.

The shots from Gaza on Friday targeted the neighboring Israeli communities almost exclusively and avoided the country’s main cities. For its part, the Israeli army attacked weapons factories, tunnels storing military equipment and dozens of what it described as Hamas “naval forces.”

Amr’s arrival comes after it was learned that an Egyptian delegation received the Israeli refusal of all initiatives for a truce.

Israeli warning

This morning the main Israeli offensive against targets in Gaza was recorded, carried out with warplanes and tanks. Later, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the military operation against Palestinian militias “is not over yet.”

Since Monday afternoon there have been at least 122 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, 31 of them minor, and nine in Israel, of which 7 were from the impact of projectiles and two after falling when they ran towards the bomb shelters.

In addition, the number of wounded continues to increase, already exceeding 900 in Gaza and 200 in Israel.