The United States economy contracted 4.8% in the first quarter, marking the steepest decline since the Great Recession of the past decade, according to the first annualized estimates released this Wednesday by the Commerce Department.

In this period, COVID-19 damage was mainly restricted in late March, but still the figures show a brutal impact, a situation that the US economy had not experienced since the fourth quarter of 2008.

The situation is expected to be worse in the second half, period in which the economy will contract between 20% and 30%, according to Kevin Hassett, economic advisor to the White House.

The economist, in an interview with the financial chain CNBC, assured on Tuesday that the fall of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) It will be between April and June the worst since the Great Depression.

For the third quarter, this adviser to the Donald Trump Administration is confident that a trend will be seen “pretty positive”As the activity is reactivated.

Hassett predicted that the unemployment rate in April will reach 16% or 17%, shooting up from the 4.4% registered in March as the effects of the pandemic are felt in the country’s businesses.

According to the latest data, more than 26 million workers have applied for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks, erasing at a stroke all the jobs created since the 2008 financial crisis.

Last Friday, the president Donald Trump signed a third stimulus plan for $ 483 billion to support the United States economy, hard hit by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, which includes $ 320 billion for companies to keep their doors open and pay their employees, after the first tranche of $ 349 billion was sold out .

That first plan helped 1.6 million businesses and protected more than 30 million jobs, and with additional funds “tens of millions of workers will benefit from this critical reliefAccording to the Treasury.

However, the statement cautioned that lenders “should carefully review the regulations and certifications required to obtain the loan,” a reference to rules that prohibit large companies from benefiting from this program.

The government tightened the rules after the controversy because large restaurant chains received tens of millions of dollars from the program.