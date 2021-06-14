The US does not give up and delivers another request for the extradition of John McAfee to Spain

15 minutes. The Justice of the United States (USA) made a second request for the extradition of John McAfee, creator of the famous homonymous antivirus, whom he claims for allegedly hiding high income between 2014 and 2018. For these events, the Spanish National Court has scheduled this Tuesday a delivery hearing.

Legal sources reported this Monday that the US presented an extension of the extradition demand against McAfee, detained in October 2020 in the Spanish city of Barcelona. However, it is not processed, since the National Court requested that the documentation be expanded.

The “judicial panorama” that opens in Spain for the 75-year-old American magnate, with this second claim, is one of the arguments used by his defense to ask for his freedom after more than 9 months in preventive detention. They arrested him at the Barcelona airport when he was about to take a flight to Istanbul.

Alleged tax evasion is not the only issue McAfee is under investigation for in your country. In March, the New York South Prosecutor’s Office reported that the founder of the antivirus software company McAfee was indicted for crimes related to fraud. Specifically, for the promotion of cryptocurrencies to investors between 2017 and 2018.

Investigators suspect that he pocketed with his adviser “more than 13 million dollars” through “fraudulent schemes” on the Internet. They are being investigated for 7 alleged crimes of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and money laundering.

McAfee refuses to be handed over

Waiting to know what happens with the second request for extradition from the United States, The Spanish National Court plans to hold the hearing postponed a few weeks ago this Tuesday, in which its country claims McAfee for hiding income from 2014 to 2018 through transfers to third parties so as not to appear as a beneficiary or through the purchase of properties on behalf of others. It raises your tax debt to more than 4 million dollars.

McAfee refused to be turned over to the US in both cases. The Public Prosecutor’s Office will support its delivery, although only for 3 of the 5 fiscal years for which it is claimed.

In the letter in which he asks for his freedom, to which . had access, the businessman described as “excessive cruelty of treatment” that he remains in prison. Also questioned that the court has not contemplated alternative measures to ensure that it is at the disposal of the Justice.

At the same time, he mentioned “the risks that lie in wait for him.” For example, not having been vaccinated against COVID-19 “unlike the rest of the Spanish population in their age group.” Likewise, the chronic illness that he suffers and the insufficient medical treatment that he receives in prison.