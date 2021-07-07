The US describes the assassination of the president of Haiti as “horrible”

July 7, 2021

The White House on Wednesday called the assassination of Haiti’s president “horrible” hours earlier and said the United States was willing to assist in the investigation.

Press secretary Jen Psaki called the assassination perpetrated by as-yet-unidentified assailants a “horrible attack.”

“We will help the people of Haiti, the government of Haiti in any way if there is an investigation,” he said, adding that the White House was “still gathering information” and that President Joe Biden would be briefed on the attack shortly.

