The US Department of Veterans will force vaccination

15 minutes. The United States Government confirmed this Monday that it will require that about 28% of the 412,900 officials of the Department of Veterans (VA) – mostly medical personnel – must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next two months, making it the first federal agency with that requirement.

“The Department of Veterans will require that all the doctors who work in it have to be vaccinated,” confirmed the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to the press when asked about this announcement that media such as The New York Times had published.

In an interview, VA Secretary Denis McDonough said he made that decision because it is “the best way to keep veterans protected“.

The agency, with an annual budget of more than $ 200 billion, serves millions of military veterans with various services. These range from job training or pensions to psychological and medical care.

The vaccination requirement will apply to about 115,000 employees who have tasks in which they are more in contact with clients, such as medical and nursing staff.

Vaccination in the United States

Following a robust immunization campaign, vaccination for COVID-19 has become a matter of political debate in the United States. In fact, almost a third of the adult population refuses to accept it.

The Biden administration and numerous state and local governments have so far sought to avoid orders that make vaccination mandatory. For its part, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) only give “recommendations” in favor of the vaccine.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Biden administration supports this move. However, he recalled that the CDC they do not give orders but recommendations.

The increase in cases, particularly of the so-called delta variety of the coronavirus, led the New York City Government to announce that its employees will be required to be vaccinated.

More than 50 health organizations including the American Medical Association on Monday called on employers in the health sector to make vaccination of their staff mandatory.