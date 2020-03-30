Epidemiologist Anthony Fauci said the United States could record between 100,000 and up to 200,000 deaths from the pandemic

Anthony Fauci, epidemiologist at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in U.Ssaid this Sunday that the new coronavirus could infect millions of people in U.S and leave more than a hundred thousand deaths.

During an interview with CNN, Fauci stated that, according to what has been observed so far, U.S It could record between 100,000 and up to 200,000 deaths from the pandemic.

“We are going to have millions of cases,” Fauci said, noting that the projections are subject to change because the outbreak is “mobile” in nature.

Fauci added that he expects to see a substantial flattening of the case curve before lifting the restrictions of social distancing and reiterated the intention to mitigate the effects.

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University figures, U.S registers to this day more than 124 thousand cases of infection and more than two thousand deaths from the new coronavirus.