In this April 27, 2017 image provided by the U.S. Department of Health, immunologist Rick Bright is seen. (Department of Health via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The United States will face the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, says a government insider who says he was fired after warning the Donald Trump government that prepare for the pandemic.

Dr. Rick Bright, an immunology expert, makes his prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Commission. Certain aspects of your complaint about how the government initially handled the crisis are expected to be backed up by testimony from an executive at a company that produces fan masks.

A government monitoring agency found “reasonable grounds” that Bright was fired from his position as director of the Authority for Advanced Biomedical Research and Development after making the warning in the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Our opportunity is running out,” Bright says in his pre-prepared comments, which were posted on the lower house panel’s portal. “If we don’t develop a coordinated, science-based national response, I’m afraid the pandemic It is going to be much worse and prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and death. ”

“Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history,” he writes.

The immunologist released his testimony after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading government expert on infectious diseases, this week warned that the rush to reopen business and loosen confinement measures could “turn the clock back,” creating more suffering and complicating efforts to revive the economy.