The federal government of the United States chaired by Donald Trump contemplates an increase of almost double deaths from COVID-19 for the first week of June to reach 3,000 deaths, compared to the average of 1,750 registered today, according to the model screenings that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) works with.

According to official documents to which The New York Times has had access, the federal government also estimates that the numbers of new cases will rise to 200,000 daily by the end of this month, some 25,000 more cases than those currently recorded.

“There remain a large number of counties whose burden continues to grow or are at an elevated incidence site, such as the Great Lakes region, parts of the Southeast, Northeast, and around Southern California,” the CDC noted in its document.

The report also details that virus incidence rates continue to decline in multiple counties, also in hardest hit areas such as Louisiana and the New York City region, although concern is expressed whether the reopening of the economy could suppose the return of the United States to the levels of mid-March, when the number of cases collapsed the health system, especially in large population centers such as New York City.

In this sense, some states that have already begun their economic reopening continue with their statistics of virus infection in an ascending phase, such as Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee or Texas.

For his part, Donald Trump said yesterday in an interview with Fox News that deaths in the United States could soon reach 100,000, double what he himself had predicted just two weeks ago.

So far, the United States has 1,161,805 positive cases for COVID-19 and some 67,798 deaths, while 180,303 people have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

