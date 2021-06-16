the US Congress will vote on a new law that targets big tech

The Democratic Representative David Cicilline of the United States government last week presented a new antitrust package with laws that can change things forever for big tech. If approved, radical ideas will be put into practice, such as not allowing Apple to install any of its apps by default on their phones.

According to Bloomberg, the Democratic representative wants “A proposal that prohibits technological platforms from giving an advantage to their own products over those of the competition”. This would mean, for example, “that Apple cannot ship devices with applications pre-installed on its iOS operating system.”

David Cicilline stated that this it would apply to other companies as well and not just Apple. For example, Amazon with its Prime service “disadvantages some sellers who trust the e-commerce platform.” The idea behind this is that big tech cannot use their dominant position to favor their own products.

The antitrust package now must be approved by Congress to be effective. It is part of a bipartisan project in the United States with the objective of regulating large technology companies.

Neither the first nor the last

Neither the first nor the last measure that is going to be taken against big technology. While the United States seems that it is only in the last two years starting to keep an eye on its own companies, in other places such as Europe it has been doing years. The European Union has already imposed several fines for dominant position to Google, Amazon or Apple among others.

The case of Apple is particular due to the great influence it has on its own software store App Store and the impossibility of not going through it for competitors. This is giving him more of a headache, with Epic taking the company to court and fighting with Spotify or Basecamp among others.

Via | Bloomberg