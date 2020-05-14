The Democrats have presented a new economic stimulus plan to face the Covid-19 of $ 3 trillion. The proposal has been presented in the House of Representatives, and will be voted, if there is no change of plans, this Friday. It includes, among other things, funds for state and local governments, additional direct payments to American workers, and billions more for health care and testing for the coronavirus. If passed, it would be the fourth and most expensive in a series of bills passed to address the pandemic and its economic effects.

The bill, which consists of 1,815 pages, would apportion $ 875 billion to state and local governments, allocate $ 200 billion to cover the risks of certain essential workers, and $ 75 billion to expand coronavirus testing and contact tracing, which Democrats see as a basic measure to reopen the economy.

Also, the distribution of another $ 1,200 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $ 75,000 is contemplated, and would increase the maximum amount to $ 6,000 for households with children. It also seeks to extend federal unemployment support until January, after the unemployment rate touched 14.7% in April, the highest figure on record since the Great Depression. And is that unemployment aid of $ 600 a week will end in July.

It also includes a number of measures that were put aside in previous bills, such as $ 75 billion for mortgage relief and $ 100 billion for a tenant assistance plan. Another $ 25 billion would go to the US Postal Service and $ 3.6 billion to shore up the presidential elections to be held in November. In addition, it would make $ 10 billion available to small businesses that have not received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.

According to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy PelosiIt is a “big ticket” for a “big problem” caused by the pandemic. “I think it is an opportunity because it only focuses on the coronavirus,” he explained, making it clear that it is time to “think big” because otherwise there will be a higher cost “in lives and livelihoods later on.” “Not acting will be more expensive”, and this plan is “necessary to deal with the crisis and make sure that we can return to work and school safely.”

However, the plan is not convincing. Democrats need the support of some Republicans to get it ahead, but Donald Trump’s party seems not to be for the job. The president himself and the Republicans in Congress (majority in the Senate, but minority in the House of Representatives) are opposed to the proposal of the Democratic Party since, they say, it is too ambitious and, in addition, there has not been enough time since the CARES bill of 2 billion dollars (end of March) to determine whether or not this new legislation is necessary. They have defined it as a Democratic wish list that will go nowhere.

Nor has it found the support on the left that one would expect, since some progressives complain that the bill does not go far enough. That is why the Progressive Congress Caucus has mobilized to try to postpone the vote until next week, with the aim that legislators can digest the bill and even push for changes through amendments (to include, among other things, a federal funds plan for small business payrolls, which is not contemplated), and the necessary supports are sought to carry it out.

THE DIFFERENCES WITH THE GREAT DEPRESSION

According to Pelosi, the plan is necessary because the current situation is different from the Great Depression. And it is that the economic disaster of the 1930s was not “aggravated with a threat to the lives of the American people”, as it is now happening with the coronavirus. Currently the USA has more than 1.3 million infected, and more than 81,000 dead by Covid-19, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To this we must add the economic figures, since more than 33 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last two months, which has caused the unemployment rate to skyrocket from record lows to over 14%.

“These numbers are unimaginable, so the combination of both … is just awful, and we have to act, and that is why we want to open the economy and our schools, but to do so we must do tests, tests and more tests, “Pelosi said in an interview on CNBC. The Democrat has pointed out that” all these provisions have their origin in the four previous bills that have been passed bipartisan, “that is, they have been supported by Democrats and Republicans” across the country, “so he believes there should be no problem for it to succeed.

