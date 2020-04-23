The House of Representatives approved a new aid package worth $ 484 billion on Thursday, which includes loans to small businesses, as well as funds to increase coronavirus testing and assistance to hospitals.

The vote took place in a tense environment in which Democrats and Republicans exchanged reproaches and that lasted several hours more than expected, because legislators had to vote in turns to avoid crowds as a precaution against the virus.

To become law, the package only needs the signature of US President Donald Trump, who has already indicated his readiness for swift ratification.

At 5.30 pm local time, the necessary votes were obtained to approve the initiative, although all 435 legislators have not yet voted.

So far, the package has received overwhelming support from more than 360 lawmakers, including Democrats and Republicans, and only 5 have voted against, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents part of the Bronx and Queens neighborhoods in New York, the worst hit by the pandemic.

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest congresswoman in US history, believes that the initiative is insufficient because, for example, it does not include help for those who have difficulties paying their rent or mortgage.

The initiative includes $ 321 billion in low-interest loans for small and medium-sized businesses, $ 75 billion for hospitals, and $ 25 billion to increase the number of tests done nationwide.

Republicans initially wanted the proposal to serve only small businesses, but Democrats managed to include funds for hospitals and tests to detect the virus.

It is the fourth rescue plan approved by Congress, so that almost 3 trillion dollars have been spent so far to alleviate the economic ravages of the virus.

This Thursday, the Labor Department announced that more than 26 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks, in a sign of the seriousness of the economic impact of the pandemic, which has ended the jobs that were created after the 2008 crisis.

In recent weeks, the United States has become the central focus of the pandemic with more than 856,200 cases and 47,272 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.