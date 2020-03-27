The United States Congress approved this Friday the largest stimulus package in its history to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus in the country. President Donald Trump is expected to approve it immediately.

The measure, which totals $ 2 trillion – that is, $ 2 trillion – includes direct payments to US taxpayers, funds for states, and a rescue fund for industries affected by the crisis caused by the advance of the pandemic which, as of Friday afternoon (local time) records more than 94,000 positive cases and 1,438 deaths. The United States went on to be the country with the highest number of positives on Thursday, beating China, while occupying sixth place in the dismal death list.

The Lower House approved the project through a live vote, a process agreed by the leaders of both parties to prevent Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman, from blocking the effort. Massie He was looking for all the votes to be counted, something that would have required a greater number of representatives to fly from different parts of the country to Washington to vote.

The highest-ranking members of both parties had to call their members, but thanks to the chosen modality, the amount was less than what would have been necessary had it yielded to Massie. Consequently, they achieved a quorum and approved the project. The congressman’s position generated rejection from both sides of Congress. President Trump himself expressed on his Twitter account his desire to have him removed from the party.

Massie, for his part, assured that he was only fulfilling his duty to honor the Constitution, which requires a quorum to carry out the voting.

Numerous legislators they expressed their vote from the galleries of the Chamber, a place that is usually occupied by public spectators, to maintain the recommended social distance to avoid the transmission of the virus between people.

The law contemplates sending direct payments of $ 1,200 to millions of Americans earning less than $ 75,000 per year, plus $ 500 for each child they have. It also substantially expands unemployment insurance: extends it 13 weeks more than those contemplated, in addition to increasing the money that beneficiaries usually receive.

In addition, it includes for the first time freelance workers and those in the collaborative economy, that is, those who do it through applications or do ad-hoc work.

The measure also provides the creation of a USD 377,000 million fund to guarantee loans to small businesses, and a USD 500,000 million program for those larger companies that are particularly affected by the crisis. This section includes the possibility of the state becoming a shareholder in some of them.

In parallel, it will send USD 100 billion to hospitals that are on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic.

After the vote, the Lower House will enter a recess that is expected to last for several weeks.