The US confirms that its military maneuvers in southern Morocco will not be in Western Sahara

The United States confirmed on Tuesday that its “African Lion 21” military exercises – which will take place this month in Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal – will take place in southern areas of Moroccan territory, outside Western Sahara.

A spokeswoman for the Central Command of the United States Armed Forces for Africa (AFRICOM), Bardha Azari, told Efe that in Morocco the exercises will extend “from the Kenitra air base, in the north, to the training areas of Tan Tan and Guerir Labouhi (Greïer el Bouhi), in the south “, and that Spain will not participate.

Precisely this last area, Guerir Labouhi, is located just north of the border between Morocco and Western Sahara, near the town of Mahbes, already within Saharawi territory and where Rabat had said that these maneuvers will take place.

The Moroccan advertisement

On Sunday, the President of the Moroccan Government, Saadedín Otmani, stated that part of the military maneuvers between his country and the US, known as “African Lion 21” and one of the most important on the African continent, were to be held “for the first time in Western Sahara” from June 7.

Otmani noted in a tweet that a part of these exercises would be carried out in the town of Mahbes, in the extreme northeast of Western Sahara, very close to the border with Algeria, and also in the Sahrawi city of Dakhla.

The director of Media for North Africa of AFRICOM added in her statements to Efe that, during the planning of these exercises, the military of the United States and Morocco considered various locations and that they have been working closely to determine which ones were best for successful maneuvers.

“The locations were selected according to a criterion: ensure that the largest military training exercise in Africa, it continues to promote security collaboration between the United States and Morocco, and our relationship with other participating nations, as we work to ensure regional stability, “Azari said.

Absence of Spain

The spokeswoman stressed that in these maneuvers soldiers from countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada and the Netherlands, among others, although not Spain.

The newspaper El País reported last weekend that Spain will not participate in the current edition of the African Lion because it includes areas of Western Sahara, which it would mean a legitimation of Moroccan sovereignty over the former Spanish colony.

If held in the Sahara, it would have meant the first time that the Government of the United States President, Joe Biden, had implicitly recognized Moroccan sovereignty over this territory.

Asked about it, the White House pointed out this Tuesday to Efe that yet “no decision has been made” on this matter and that they are conducting consultations with the parties on the best way forward.

Trump’s legacy

Until now, the Biden government has refused to clarify whether it will maintain the agreement of its predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021), with which Washington recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for a normalization of relations with Israel.

The conflict in Western Sahara has been going on for almost half a century, with years of blockade at the United Nations, But due to Trump’s unexpected decision, it has taken a new turn in recent months.

That move by Trump when he was about to leave the White House has strengthened the Moroccan Government, which has begun to demand that its European partners align themselves with this position.

This week the Moroccan Government assured that the diplomatic crisis that it maintains with Spain responds to the Sahrawi question, and asked Madrid to clarify its position Regarding Moroccan sovereignty over the former Spanish colony, regardless of the judicial fate of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, who has remained hospitalized in Spain for covid-19 until the early hours of this Wednesday, when he left the country from Pamplona on his way to Algeria.

The greatest point of friction between Rabat and Madrid occurred on May 17, when Moroccan police passivity facilitated a avalanche of about 8,000 irregular immigrants, although most were returned in the following days to Morocco.