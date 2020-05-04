The political analyst and collaborator of elestado.net, Orlando Romero Harrington, was interviewed by TeleSur to address one of the main cornerstones of Venezuela’s foreign policy, the US sanctions against the Caribbean country.

The political scientist specifically referred to the presence of Jorge Arreaza in The Hague, “the mere presence of Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, denouncing imperialist aggressions at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, is a psychological blow to all intentions to isolate Venezuela through the media.”

On the coercive measures that the last two North American governments execute against Venezuela, Orlando Romero Harrington states that “the US commits a diplomatic genocide, and an economic genocide against Venezuela.”

However, the stay of the high official of the government of Venezuela in the Netherlands, it represents greater political depth, since, according to the analyst, “the presence of Foreign Minister Arreaza in the Hague Tribunal contravenes the allegations of the Lima Group, and demonstrates to the world that Venezuela is not alone, that we have Sufficient arguments at the technical and legal political level to denounce what is happening but above all that we have full freedom worldwide to travel wherever we want and say what we want. “

On the seriousness with which USA takes the international agreements that he signs, Orlando Romero Harrington expresses that, “the facts show that the United States is a nation that is characterized for failing to comply with its international agreements but above all, for humiliating these agreements by expressing political contempt for the regulations and the incidences of these agreements. “

I am the director of ElEstado.Net.

I have written several books:

– Socialism in South America (Editorial El Perro y la Rana, 2010).

– Honduras: the liberating dream turned into oppressive nightmares (2009).

– The black book of bipartisanship (Editorial Mandala, 2018).

Gerard Ticó Guiu, always in memory. Rest in peace brother.

Thank you very much for reading ElEstado.Net!

