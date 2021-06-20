The US commemorates the first Juneteenth, a new public holiday

Parades, picnics and history lessons volunteered on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, the day of emancipation of slaves in the United States, which rose to prominence after Congress and the President Joe biden they will declare it a national holiday.

A new celebration is “really great. It’s starting to recognize the African-American experience, ”said Hubert Massey, a 63-year-old Detroit artist. “But we still have a long way to go.”

In Detroit, which is approximately 80% black, students at Prep Art & Design School dodged the rain to repaint Massey’s one-block “Power to the People” message. , created last year on Woodward Avenue downtown.

The “o” in “Power” was a red fist in memory of African-American George Floyd and other victims of the police force, Massey explained.

We made the original, ”said Olivia Jones, 15, leaning on a long paint roller. “It is important that we go back and share that same energy.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Army soldiers broke the news of freedom to the enslaved black population in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy surrendered. That was about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the southern states.

On Thursday, Biden passed a law to create the Juneteenth National Independence Day. Since June 19 fell on a Saturday, the government celebrated the holiday on Friday. At least nine states have legally declared it an official state holiday with entitlement to pay. All but one in response to Floyd’s death at the hands of a white cop in Minneapolis last year.

In Galveston, where the holiday proposalCelebrations included the dedication of a 460-square-meter (5,000-square-foot) mural titled “Absolute Equality.” Opal Lee, 94, who stood by Biden’s side when he signed the law, returned to Fort Worth, Texas, to lead a 2.5-mile (four-kilometer) walk symbolizing the two and a half years it took the slaves in Texas to learn that they had been released.

Authorities in Bristol, Rhode Island, unveiled a plaque describing the port’s involvement in the slave trade. The plaque was placed next to the Linden Place Museum, a mansion built by General George DeWolf, a slave trader.

A street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was renamed Saturday in honor of Harry and Harriette Moore, a civil rights couple. Harry is credited with registering more than 100,000 black voters. The couple were murdered on Christmas 1951, on their 25th wedding anniversary, when a bomb exploded under their bed.

