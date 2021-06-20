The US commemorates the end of slavery, an anniversary with great resonance

With marches, barbecues, music and speeches, the United States this weekend celebrated “Juneteenth,” a brand new national holiday to mark the anniversary of the end of slavery, one year after the death of African-American George Floyd.

Hundreds of events took place across the country, from New York to Los Angeles, and primarily in Galveston, Texas, the symbolic heart of the June 19 commemoration.

Floyd’s murder, which occurred in May 2020 by a white police officer in Minneapolis (north), sparked a movement in the United States and abroad against racism and police brutality.

This mobilization contributed, among other things, to raising the profile of the “Juneteenth”.

Contraction of the words “June” and “19” in English, the “Juneteenth” refers to June 19, 1865.

That day, an army general arrived in Galveston and informed the slaves that they were free, two months after the end of the Civil War, and two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

A festive occasion since 1866, the “Juneteenth” is even more so this year because it is also the first national event to be celebrated without sanitary restrictions, as most of the measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted in recent weeks.

And on Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a law that makes June 19 a national holiday.

“I feel wonderful, I feel proud, I feel a sense of accomplishment for the fight,” Sharonda Newby said at a rally in Galveston, where she grew up.

“I feel like they’ve given us some momentum, some stamina to keep moving forward,” he added.

“It took a long time to arrive,” said Cheryl Green, 68, at the unveiling of a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.

“It is good that people recognize what happened (…) We should never forget and it should not happen again,” said this African-American who lives in the New York neighborhood. “The changes are being made slowly, but surely.”

In Washington, several hundred people celebrated the anniversary by dancing on the avenue leading to the White House, renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza since the huge anti-racist protests sparked by Floyd’s death.

Kevin Blanks, a 29-year-old black educator, decided to attend the march to denounce racism “still too ingrained in the DNA of this country.”

“Our ancestors fought so hard,” added Danique McGuire, 51, and assured that “there is still a long way to go” before African Americans are truly free in America.

A poll released Tuesday by the Gallup Institute showed that 28% of Americans “knew nothing” about the anniversary.

– Commemoration “surrealist” –

“It’s a bit surreal to celebrate (this day) while waging a fight against attacks” on minority voting rights, tweeted local black Pennsylvania Senator Sharif Street.

Between January and May, 14 US states, including Georgia and Florida, passed laws to restrict voting opportunities, measures that are interpreted as intended to reduce the influence of minority voting, especially the black community.

A bill to guarantee broad access to the vote is currently being debated in the Senate, but its fate appears highly uncertain as many Republican lawmakers oppose it.

For Farah Louis, a black city councilman in New York, the proclamation of “Juneteenth” as a holiday and the momentum of the post-Floyd movement offer “an opportunity” for the black community.

“You have to strike the iron while it is hot,” he said, referring to the debate about compensating African Americans for the ravages of slavery.

