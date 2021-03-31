The US collects in its human rights report complaints to the Spanish government for “restrictive press laws”

The US State Department collects in its annual human rights report the complaints of various organizations that defend press freedom in Spain about the restrictions that they claim to have been imposed by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

The document, published this Tuesday, does not express any opinion from Washington on Sánchez’s actions and is limited to collecting the complaints from organizations such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

“The independent media were active and expressed a wide variety of views without restriction. Reporters Without Borders and other press freedom organizations, however, indicated that the country’s restrictive press laws and their application have resulted in censorship and self-censorship of journalists “, indicates the document.

For example, the State Department explains that during 2020 “there were multiple reports of verbal attacks from government officials, that they verbally attacked some media and journalists. “

In this sense, the report recalls that on March 1 of last year Sánchez accused the “conservative” media of “agitating society” whenever they lose an election; and it also includes that that same day Vice President Pablo Iglesias said that the media critical of the Government had “offended the dignity of journalism.”

Threats

Also in March, according to the document, Iglesias “threatened to send a journalist to prison “ for posting compromising information about his party, especially regarding its funding.

Those comments were immediately condemned by the Madrid Press Association, according to the State Department.

In the Spanish chapter, Washington states that “there was no information on significant human rights violations” and that “the Government had mechanisms in place to identify and punish officials who committed human rights violations or committed acts of corruption.”

The annual report of the State Department examines the behavior of governments around the world with respect to human rights, although not that of the United States, where groups such as Amnesty International denounced a increase in violations of the rights of minorities and migrants under the Government of Donald Trump (2017-2021).