May 21 – The selective Spanish stock market opened on Thursday taking a step back from the previous day, with the focus on the preliminary PMI of May of France, Germany and the Eurozone as protagonists, while the tension between Washington and Beijing in the wake of the pandemic.

Wednesday’s broad appetite was slowed by the escalation of tension between the United States and China due to criticism by President Donald Trump of Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, global stock markets have been buoyed this week by gradual de-confinement of countries around the world, although many investors remain cautious about the prospects, as the recovery looms far.

“Stocks are still trending up, but the pace of the rally has been a bit rapid and we are encountering resistance,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, a senior fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co in Tokyo.

The main macroeconomic data of the day will be the preliminary PMIs for May in Europe, as well as in the United States.

In this context, the Ibex-35 fell 0.87%, to 6,625.3 points, while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of large European stocks fell 11.49 points, or 0.86%, to 1,328.5.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 2.3451%, while BBVA left 2.6326%, Caixabank lost 1.6351%, Bankia lost 2.2061% and Sabadell fell 1.4323%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica fell 1.3699%, Inditex fell 1.1563%, Iberdrola fell 0.3564%, and the oil company Repsol lost 0.8927%.

Spanish reserve group Amadeus was down 1.930% after Deutsche Bank downgraded its “hold” to “buy” rating citing the likely lasting impact of COVID-19 on the markets.

On the other hand, Siemens Gamesa stood out at the top of the table, with a rise of 1,888%, followed by Viscofán, which scored 1.563%.

(Information by Andrea Ariet; edited by Jose Elías Rodríguez)