March 26, 2021March 26, 2021

The United States celebrated on Friday the announcement of the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigré, stating that it was an “important step” for the “de-escalation of the conflict” in the Ethiopian region.

State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters that Washington was “encouraged” by the announcement of the withdrawal by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Source AFP

