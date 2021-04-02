The US Capitol, closed for security after a car ran over two policemen who were guarding it

Agents protect the perimeter of the Capitol (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via AFP via Getty Images)

The Capitol in Washington, USA, has been closed preventively after a car ran over two police officers who were guarding the building this Friday shortly after noon (local time).

The authorities have arrested the suspect, who has been taken to hospital, as well as the two injured officers. At the moment more details of their states are unknown, as explained by the Capitol Police.

There were no politicians inside

Immediately after the attack, the complex was closed, in which there were no political representatives at the time, and the people inside were asked to stay away from the windows.

MSNBC journalist Kyle Griffin has explained that after hitting two officers, the driver quickly got out of the car (a dark five-door passenger car) with a knife, albeit cut down by police.

At the time of the attack, the president, Joe Biden, was at Camp David, where his Homeland Security team is briefing him, according to journalist Kelly O’Donnell, a White House correspondent for NBC.

The Capitol has been under alert for months after its takeover by pro-Trump ultras on January 6. Since then, the most iconic edifice of American democracy has been the target of multiple attempts at attack by radicals.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.