© Provided by .

Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus crisis on April 8, 2020 at the White House in Washington.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday dismissed as hypocritical a condemnation of racism declared by the UN Human Rights Council.

Pompeo said the council should focus on what it called systemic racial disparities in countries like Cuba and China.

Friday’s resolution « targets the police system and race in the United States (and) marks a new low point, » it said in a statement.

The pronouncement was approved following a debate prompted by protests that erupted in the United States following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was suffocated by a white police officer who had detained him.

A specific mention of that case was excluded from the resolution. This decision sparked outrage from activists who accused Washington and its allies of pressing hard to revise the text, a version the US mission in Geneva refused to respond to.

The United States, which had complained about being singled out in the initial text, withdrew from the Council in 2018 and was not present on Friday.

In his statement on Saturday, titled « On the Hypocrisy of the UN Human Rights Council, » Pompeo said the discussion in the United States about race after Floyd’s death « is a sign of strength and maturity of our democracy. «

« If the Council were to take human rights protection seriously, there are many legitimate needs for its attention such as systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China and Iran, » said the head of diplomacy for the world’s leading power.

« If the Council were to be honest, it would recognize the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to shape American democracy and maintain their nations with the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves. « Pompeo added.