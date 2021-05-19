The US calls on Mexico and Canada to “comply with the terms” of the T-MEC

The United States on Tuesday called on Mexico and Canada to “comply with the terms” of the T-MEC, the free trade agreement in force since last year, highlighting the need to prioritize workers and the environment.

“It is essential that we collaborate to implement, enforce and comply with the terms of the T-MEC,” said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, opening the first Free Trade Commission of the Mexico-US-Canada Agreement.

“For this agreement to be durable, it must meet the needs of ordinary people, not only in the United States, but also in Mexico and Canada. That will only happen if we keep our promises ”, he stressed.

The Mexican economy secretary, Tatiana Clouthier, acknowledged in a teleconference that the United States raised the concerns of a US firm, which it did not mention, about the energy sector reforms promoted by the leftist president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Clothier said that the Mexican government needs more information about this company to “take the Secretary of Energy and sit down with them (…) so that they can resolve all their doubts.”

According to companies in the energy sector, these reforms, now suspended by judges, affect private investments.

The T-MEC replaced in July 2020 the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), in force for almost 25 years.

The modernization of the pact, carried out at the behest of the United States, which threatened to abandon the pact as harmful to American workers, included new labor, environmental and e-commerce provisions, as well as modified rules of origin to increase regional content.

In the virtual meeting on Tuesday with her counterparts Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico’s Secretary of the Economy, and Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Tai said she was in favor of focusing trade policy on workers.

“For too long, the focus has been on ‘global value chains’, as an indicator to maximize efficiency. That efficiency has proven detrimentally expensive, ”he said.

Tai recalled that the three signatory countries of the T-MEC agreed to prohibit imports of goods manufactured in some way with forced labor and urged to honor that commitment.

In addition, he advocated for environmental sustainability, urging respect for promises to reduce carbon emissions and investments in clean technologies. He also called for “collectively addressing” wildlife trafficking, illegal logging and fishing, and marine litter.

“Under a worker-centered trade policy, I am committed to ensuring that workers and environmentalists enjoy their own place of honor, so that we can continue to tackle the race to the bottom that has characterized the trading system in recent decades.” , He said.

The T-MEC, which brings together almost 500 million consumers, registered a commercial flow of 1.2 trillion dollars in 2019.

With information from AFP