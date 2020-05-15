Managua Nicaragua.

The Embassy of United States in Nicaragua recommended this Thursday to its citizens to store enough food, water, and medicine for 15 days, and look refuge, due to surprise restrictions from the president Daniel Ortega before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The American citizenss that remain in Nicaragua they must ensure they have an adequate supply of food, water and medicine for take refuge for at least two weeks“Alerted the U.S. Embassy, in an alert issued on its website in English.

Until now Nicaragua It is the only country of America that it has not established any type of restriction against coronavirus, however, within the country there are rumors about a possible call to quarantine in the coming days.

The government of Ortega only recognizes 25 cases of contagion with the new coronavirus, including 8 dead, however, the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 has reported at least 1,003, with 188 deaths.

The difference between government data and that of the independent observatory was pointed out by the US embassy as a reason for seek to protect yourself, since air connections will remain closed at least until the beginning of next June, and although Nicaragua has not closed its borders, his neighbors, Costa Rica and Honduras have already done so.

“The Embassy advises American citizens still in Nicaragua prepare now to take refuge in the place ”, indicated the diplomatic headquarters.

United States he had already recommended to his citizens to abandon Nicaragua, since last March 19, a day after the Government acknowledged having the first case of COVID-19.

The way that Ortega It has managed to arouse strong criticism inside and outside the country, since, in addition to not establishing restrictions pandemic hne, implemented timid measures of late prevention, and it continues to promote agglomerations, which are attended by Sandinista militants, who are then sent to visit house by house.

The situation of Nicaragua It is seen as an obstruction of the right to health by the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). EFE

