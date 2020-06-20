US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. . / EPA / CHRIS KLEPONIS / Archive

The United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, branded Saturday as « hypocrisy”A condemnation of racism declared by the UN Human Rights Council. Pompeo said the council should focus on what he called « systemic racial disparities” in countries like Cuba and China.

Friday’s resolution “Targets Police System and Race in America (and) Marks New LowHe said in a statement.

The pronouncement was approved after a debate prompted by protests that erupted in the United States after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was suffocated to death by a white police officer who had detained him. However, a specific mention of that case was excluded from the resolution. This decision sparked outrage from activists who accused Washington and its allies of pressing hard to revise the text, a version the US mission in Geneva refused to respond to.

The United States, which had complained of being singled out in the initial text, retired from the Council in 2018 and was not present on Friday.

In his statement on Saturday, titled “On the hypocrisy of the UN Human Rights Council« Pompeo said the discussion in the United States about the race after Floyd’s death »it is a sign of strength and maturity of our democracy«

« If the Council were to take human rights protection seriously, there are many legitimate needs for its attention such as systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China and Iran« Said the head of diplomacy of the first world power.

« If the Council were honest, would recognize the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to model American democracy and keep their nations to the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves, « added Pompeo.

Days ago, Iran accused the United States of being racist and Pompeo’s response was also forceful: « You hang homosexuals, stone women and exterminate Jews. »

“Some do not believe that black lives matter. For those of us who do think about it, it has been a long time since the entire world must wage a war against racism, ”Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, wrote on his Twitter account in a direct attack on the Trump Administration. In addition to the accusation, he accompanied the message with an image of a North American communiqué in which Pompeo lashed out at Iran for the brutal repression of the citizen mobilizations but with a small change: every time the text spoke of Iran, Zarif crossed out the word and put USA.

Pompeo picked up the glove and refused to let his Iranian counterpart pass such a big accusation. With a brief but lapidary text, he settled the discussion: « You are homosexuals, they stone women and they exterminate Jews. » With his message, the American recalled that the Iranian regime systematically violates the human rights of its population: torture, imprisonment and censorship indiscriminately and with total impunity.

(With information from .)

