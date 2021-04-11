The US broke a record by vaccinating 4.6 million people in 24 hours

The United States managed to break a new record in vaccination, by managing to immunize 2.6 million people in the last 24 hours, that is, 500,000 more citizens than the previous record of last week.

With this new figure, the North American country has already managed to immunize 117,142,879 people with at least one injection and 70,692,645 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, as published on the official website of the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC), the nation’s main federal public health agency.

Importantly, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a follow-up injection or a second dose, which is usually given three to four weeks after the first dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one.

To date, nearly 238 million doses have been distributed throughout the United States. As coronavirus vaccines continue to be distributed in the country, more states are expanding the proportion of the population eligible to receive the growing supply of vaccines. Alaska and Mississippi were the first states to extend eligibility to anyone over the age of 16.

Government and public health authorities have stated that racial and ethnic equity would be critical in vaccine distribution, but data collection on the race of recipients has been poor.

According to CDC data, a higher proportion of the white population has been vaccinated compared to the Hispanic, Asian or African American population. Alaska Native and Native American populations have a higher vaccination rate because the largest shipments go to this state and doses are distributed through the Indian Health Service.