US President Donald Trump announced this Friday that he decided to “break” his country’s relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), which he accuses of having mismanaged the health emergency of COVID-19, believing in excess information provided by China.

Although he did not elaborate on it during a press conference, Trump’s announcement means the permanent suspension of his country’s contribution to the organization, now frozen and estimated to be between 400 and 500 million dollars a year, which is approximately equivalent to 15% of the total budget of the organization.

